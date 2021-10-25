Bernice Louise Hudson ,89, of Sardinia passed away on October 20,2021 at Hospice of Hope in

Maysville Ky. She was a retired Internal Revenue Service employee. She was the daughter of the late

William and Annabelle (Toler) Hudson. She is survived by 1 sister Mary Hudson and 1 brother Merle Hudson,

nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday October 28, 2021

at 11:30AM at Confidence Cemetery Georgetown, Ohio. Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the family.