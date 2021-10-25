Review | Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

One of Marvel’s most powerful superheroes is finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Will Poulter (“Midsommar,” “The Revenant”) has landed the role of Adam Warlock in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which writer-director James Gunn is set to start shooting later this year.
“Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter,” Gunn posted to Twitter on Monday. “He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks.”
Gunn teased the introduction of Warlock in one of the mid-credits teasers in 2017’s “Guardians Vol. 2,” after Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), leader of the Sovereign people, creates a being she names “Adam,” with the purpose of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy.
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is scheduled to debut on May 5, 2023.
Deadline first reported the news of Poulter’s casting.
More to come.
Comments / 0