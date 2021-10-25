CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Review | Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

GotGame
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2014, Marvel Studios released Guardians of the Galaxy, introducing mainstream fans to a ragtag team of unlikely heroes. Meeting rousing success, the film generated new interest in the franchise, making it one of the most popular Marvel properties today. With that success, it wasn’t long before a video game appeared,...

gotgame.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Fans React to New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Character Casting

James Gunn officially confirmed that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) has cast actor Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in the hotly anticipated third chapter of Gunn’s trilogy. Teased in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 (2017), fans have been eagerly awaiting word on who Marvel Studios would tap to play the powerful cosmic hero. Now that Poulter has been cast as the Marvel Comics legend joining popular MCU characters like Rocket Racoon and Groot, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions — and memes featuring Poulter’s past roles.
MOVIES
Variety

Will Poulter Joins Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ as Adam Warlock

One of Marvel’s most powerful superheroes is finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will Poulter (“Midsommar,” “The Revenant”) has landed the role of Adam Warlock in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which writer-director James Gunn is set to start shooting later this year. “Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter,” Gunn posted to Twitter on Monday. “He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks.” Gunn teased the introduction of Warlock in one of the mid-credits teasers in 2017’s “Guardians Vol. 2,” after Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), leader of the Sovereign people, creates a being she names “Adam,” with the purpose of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is scheduled to debut on May 5, 2023. Deadline first reported the news of Poulter’s casting. More to come.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashly Burch
Person
Rick Astley
MovieWeb

Kevin Feige Was Blocked from Bringing Daredevil, Punisher and Ghost Rider Into the MCU

Marvel fans have often had the discussion of which characters they would like to see brought into the MCU, and currently Daredevil has been getting a lot of press thanks to internet rumors that Charlie Cox could be seen as the lawyer turned crime fighter sometime in the future of the MCU thanks to the opening of the multiverse and the loops it creates in allowing characters from other Marvel universes to just drop into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without having to explain too much away.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Chris Hemsworth Thought Thor Was Being “Written Out” Of The MCU When He Found Out About ‘Captain America: Civil War’

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe don’t always think of “Captain America: Civil War” as a true “Captain America” film. Instead, with its absolutely stacked cast of MCU stars, it feels almost like ‘Avengers 2.5.’ That’s not something that was lost on Chris Hemsworth, the star of the “Thor” franchise, when he found out about the project. And because of it, since he wasn’t included in the ‘Civil War’ story, the actor wondered if Marvel was trying to get rid of Thor altogether.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel ‘Iron Man’ Writer Confirmed For New Series

While Marvel fans love Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — which officially launched with Robert Downey, Jr.’s Iron Man (2008) — all of the MCU’s most beloved characters first appeared in Marvel Comics. Relted: Zendaya Spills That Filming ‘Spider-Man’ Was “Difficult” For Boyfriend Tom Holland. Now, it has been confirmed...
COMICS
Inside the Magic

Marvel Director Claims Captain America Is ‘Infinity War’ “Villain”

Could Captain America have stopped Thanos before Endgame? Every Marvel fan has an opinion on Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and how Thanos and The Snap were maybe not so inevitable. Perhaps if the Avengers had played their cards right to begin with, the Time Heist in Avengers: Endgame (2019) would’ve been unnecessary, with Thanos (Josh Brolin) defeated and The Blip averted.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel Universe#Telltale Games#Marvel Ultimate Alliance#Square Enix#Halfworld
SuperHeroHype

4K Review: The Suicide Squad Comes Loaded, as All DC Movies Should

4K Review: The Suicide Squad Comes Loaded, as All DC Movies Should. Say what you will about James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad, and there’s plenty to say. Like a patchwork crazy quilt, it has lots of fun shiny things, and other parts that look less appealing. But don’t say the home version lacks anything. While DC movies typically come with maybe an hour of extras and no commentary, all carefully stage-managed, Gunn delivers almost everything a fan could reasonably request in the 4K and Blu-ray package. Never one to be silent about his work, on social media or anywhere else, the writer-director maintains the kind of open communication fans love. And he’s not shy about admitting flaws.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Eternals’ Director Chloé Zhao Explains How She Got Superman in the MCU

SPOILER WARNING: This article discusses brief references in Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” that, while in no way related to the plot of the film that opens on Nov. 5, could be considered spoilers. A throwaway pop-culture reference in a Marvel Studios movie is usually as common as a form-fitting unitard. But when Disney released a featurette last week for Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals,” in which a child refers to the Eternal named Ikaris (Richard Madden) as “Superman,” the moment was enough to launch dozens of deep-dive reaction videos and head–spinning tweets wondering “What does this all mean?!” In the scene in question, Ikaris and...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Spider-Man: No Way Home Is 'Spider-Man: Endgame' According to Director Jon Watts

The upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home has been hyped up to the point that many fans are expecting some kind of disappointment when their very elaborate and far-reaching theories and predictions don't materialize. After all we have been here before a few times in the last year, mainly thanks to the arrival of shows like WandaVision and Loki and the very over-ambitious plans that fans had for the finale of both series. There were theories about Mephisto appearing in both series, WandaVision's Paul Bettany teased working with an amazing actor he had never worked with before which turned out to be himself, and Loki's writer commenting that he had been given carte blanche to use pretty much any characters he wanted in the show had fans thinking that the series was going to turn into the Back to the Future of the Marvel Universe and were left disappointed when only a couple of familiar faces played a part in the series.
MOVIES
trueachievements.com

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy achievements partially revealed

The Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy team says that all achievements in the game will be unlockable regardless of difficulty or accessibility settings, so we can rule out any difficulty-specific achievements. Also, this is not the full list as 25 unmissable and secret story-related achievements haven't been revealed, nor have the Gamerscore values.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
epicstream.com

Captain Marvel Sequel Will Reportedly Feature Gender-Swapped Villain

The Marvels' villain may have been revealed. In case you haven't heard yet, the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel will see the big screen debuts of Monica Rambeau (Spectrum) and Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) who will be teaming up with the "original" Avenger Carol Danvers. As it stands, we still know very little about the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project's plot but given the fact that it will feature three heroes, it would be a safe bet to expect the emergence of more than one villain.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Originally Wanted Robert Downey Jr. For Different Marvel Role

Marvel Studios had other plans for Robert Downey Jr. before the Iron Man casting!. It seems like Robert Downey Jr. was born to play Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, there was a time when the studio had met up with the Avengers: Endgame actor with a completely different offer. It has just been revealed that Downey was being considered for another comic book role. Interestingly, it would have changed the way we see the MCU.
MOVIES
Destructoid

Nintendo Download: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy is almost a go, and it’s going to dominate this fairly low-key week head. As is customary for some AAA developers desperate to get their big releases on the heavily-circulated Switch, this is going to be a “cloud version” of the game, so keep that in mind. Guardians is out on October 26.
VIDEO GAMES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Hulk Series Gets Trailer, Releases THIS Month

While fans anxiously await the arrival of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk series, another new outing for the Green Avenger comes in the form of Marvel Comics’ follow-up to IMMORTAL HULK. Following a trailer release, the new series is set to “reinvent the Hulk”. Dr. Bruce Banner AKA Hulk first appeared in...
TV SERIES
Siliconera

Review: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Comes Together Like a Zipper

Comic book video games always seem to be hit or miss. Sometimes, they are universally loved like the Marvel’s Spider-Man games from Insomniac. Other times, they are panned a la Marvel’s Avengers. Which is why I was a little hesitant to review Square Enix’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In all honesty, this was originally going to be a playtest. Invest ten hours or so to get a feeling for the game and pick one or two aspects to discuss. But then I kept playing it. Chapter after chapter, I felt compelled to continue the adventure. Bet you weren’t expecting to hear that.
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

The Cosmic Competence of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

I’m not one of those “keep your movies out of my games” types, whose eyes glaze over whenever a videogame enters a cut-scene or asks you to actually care about its dialogue. I’ve maybe started to lean that way, though, if only because there’ve been so many middling-to-bad examples of the cinematic game over the last several years. It’s long been the go-to for big-budget blockbuster games, but the cost, in terms of both overworked employees and bloated budgets, rarely translates to artistic success, resulting in a number of boring, overbearing, easily skippable games.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a Refreshing Comic Book Gaming Experience | Review

Just a year after launching Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix has dropped Guardians of the Galaxy, a more linear game that’s a ridiculous amount of fun. We recently had the chance to check out Square Enix’s new Guardians of the Galaxy game on the PlayStation 5. As you’ve likely gathered, the game doesn’t follow the movie versions of the characters, but still manages to capture the vibe of the characters in a way that will appeal to both fans of the comics and movies.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy