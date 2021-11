In their final match of the East Central Conference, KML traveled to Plymouth to take on the Panthers. This would be the Chargers first match in over a week. KML ended up winning in three 25-11, 25-20 and 25-10. A goal this year for the Chargers is to stay aggressive at the net and at the serving line. The Chargers accomplished their goal in this match. They had a total of 14 aces as a team. Maddie Fischer led the Chargers with 4 aces. Samantha Kohl and Meredith Bock tied with 3 as well. At the net, Emily Honzelka led the Chargers in 5 total blocks. Aggressive attacking allowed the Chargers to earn points quickly as well with Alyssa Gaeth leading the Chargers with a total of 8 kills. Close behind her were Halie Markovic with 7 kills and Stella Zarling with 6. Maddie Fischer had a total of 17 assists and Ella Walz had 9. Defensively, Meredith Bock had 12 digs and Caitlin Johnson had 10. The Chargers went undefeated in Conference and are looking forward to hosting the East Central Conference Tourney this coming Saturday. We hope to see you there!

