OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — While Oklahoma's nursing shortage has been a decades-long issue, the strain of COVID-19 has made it worse. "We have nurses that are really getting stressed and burnt out who are practicing and leaving the profession," said Dr. Charleen McNeill, University of Oklahoma professor and Associate Dean of Academic Affairs. "We also have retirements, so it's just the perfect storm right now."

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO