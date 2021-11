Happy Friday! The weekend is nearly here! So let’s celebrate the end of the week by starting our day with some Canes, shall we?. Took me a while longer than I wanted, but I’ve been thinking about Manny Diaz. Not about his coaching, but about how hot is his hot seat? So, I set out to create a new weekly features: the Hot Seat Heat Check! Dive into it with a recap of the year so far, and get my thoughts on how hot is hot at the moment. Then of course, share your thoughts in the comments. There’s already a lively conversation ongoing, so hop in there. I’m SURE you have thoughts.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO