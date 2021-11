The Chicago Bears had a nice start to the game but some momentum killing moments did them in, and they weren’t able to get themselves back on track. Even when they cut the deficit to 3 mid way through the fourth quarter, I never had a sense they would come back and win. That’s probably because I’ve been watching Aaron Rodgers stick it to the Bears for far too long, and his six yard touchdown run and subsequent “I own you” to Bears’ fans was just the latest in a long list of heartbreakers.

