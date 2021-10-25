Emily I. Houdek, 82

Emily I. Houdek, age 82 of Ripley, Ohio, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born April 11, 1939 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Bruce and Nettie (Evans) Higle. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Don Houdek; a son – Keith Higle; a sister – Kay McFarland and a brother – Junior Higle.

Mrs. Houdek is survived by one son – David Higle of Ripley, Ohio; four grandchildren – Kyle Higle of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Ashley Higle of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Carlie Higle of Clayton, Ohio and Cassie Higle of Ripley, Ohio; eight great-grandchildren – Shayne Higle, Kaleb Higle, Evan Higle, Tristan Long, Kassieus Higle, Jacelyn Chamblin, Adelyn Alexander and Jameson Higle; one sister – Georgia Lop er of Ashville, Ohio and one brother – John Higle of Columbus, Ohio.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Dave Warren officiated. Visitation was from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. Sunday. Interment was in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

