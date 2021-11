Students at Moorestown High School ended spirit week on a high note with two pep rallies and the homecoming football game. Spirit week was held from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22 and had a different theme for each day. Monday was America Monday and Tuesday was Team Tuesday, when students wore Quaker apparel and other team gear. Wednesday was Holiday Wednesday and Thursday was Throwback Thursday. Friday was Pep Rally Day and students wore class shirts depending on their grade.

MOORESTOWN, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO