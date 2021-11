Avatar The Last Airbender is set to return in some big ways in the future, not just with Paramount bringing back the universe via its newly created Avatar Studios, but with Netflix's live-action series which will retell the first series that made the franchise so beloved among fans. With Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Zuko being played by Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, and Dallas Liu respectively, it seems that the chemistry between the cast is already present as the latter two young actors are already playfully burning one another online as they answer fan questions.

