UpSwitch ORION Nintendo display can actually boost your Switch screen size by 188%

Maximize your home entertainment with the TCL TAB Pro 5G tablet. Featuring a 10.36-inch FHD+ display powered by NXTVISION, it delivers enhanced clarity, color, and contrast. Moreover, this 5G tablet boasts hi-res audio to provide an immersive sound experience. This is great for when you watch movies, livestream with friends, or play games. The TCL TAB Pro 5G delivers super-fast streaming thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, enabling you to quickly upload and download. And, with 4 GB RAM, it guarantees multitasking has never been easier. Furthermore, capture special moments in excellent detail with the 13 MP main camera that delivers steady HD videos. All the while, the 8 MP front camera lets you participate in video calls to stay connected with friends and family. Finally, protect your eyes while looking at the screen with various modes, such as Reading, Dark, and Eye Comfort.
