Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Beloved singer Jay Black passes, Ed Sheeran gets COVID-19, and the weekend box office report

In an Instagram post today, chart-topping singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran said he will self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19. Despite the precautions, Sheeran vowed that he would continue to give planned interviews and performances from home. His new album, titled “=,” will be released on Friday. “Apologies to anyone I’ve let down, be safe everyone x” he wrote on his post. Sheeran performed in London last week as part of the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards, hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In his post, Sheeran said, “Hey guys, quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.” Sheeran’s announcement comes just hours after NBC’s Saturday Night Live unveiled him as musical guest for the Nov. 6 telecast. It is unclear if Sheeran will be able to do it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO