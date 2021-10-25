CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Beloved singer Jay Black passes, Ed Sheeran gets COVID-19, and the weekend box office report

wgnradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest...

wgnradio.com

wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Jesse Spencer leaves ‘Chicago Fire’ after 10 years

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Jesse Spencer leaves ‘Chicago Fire’ after 10 years, Jack Nicholson was courtside at the Lakers game Tuesday for the first time in two years, Dr. Dre served divorce papers at his grandmother’s funeral, Olivia Newton John’s celebrates the 40th anniversary of ‘Physical’, and more!
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Netflix CEO admits he goofed in handling of Dave Chappelle controversy

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos admits he goofed in his handling of the Dave Chappelle controversy, Travis Tritt cancels concerts over vaccine requirements, and Meghan McCain explains why she left ‘The View’. Dean also shared his review of Lady Gaga in Vegas and more!
TV & VIDEOS
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Eternals premiere review

With WGN’s entertainment reporter Dean Richards out, Sam Rubin, who covers the same beat for KTLA, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. He shared his review of the premiere of ‘Eternals’, and talked about the Munster movie reboot, Mel Brooks new sequel to ‘History of the World’, and Mel Gibson starring in the ‘The Continental,’ the prequel to the Keanu Reeves film series John Wick, and more!
TV & VIDEOS
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: ‘Rust’ shooting development, Dave Chappelle comments, Chance the Rapper’s new mansion, and more!

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean breaks down the shooting on the set of the film Rust, Dave Chappelle’s comments to the criticism about his special ‘The Closer’, and Paul McCartney won’t sign autographs anymore but would rather exchange stories.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Singer-Songwriter Ed Sheeran Now Isolating After Testing Positive For Covid-19

In an Instagram post today, chart-topping singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran said he will self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19. Despite the precautions, Sheeran vowed that he would continue to give planned interviews and performances from home. His new album, titled “=,” will be released on Friday. “Apologies to anyone I’ve let down, be safe everyone x” he wrote on his post. Sheeran performed in London last week as part of the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards, hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In his post, Sheeran said, “Hey guys, quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.” Sheeran’s announcement comes just hours after NBC’s Saturday Night Live unveiled him as musical guest for the Nov. 6 telecast. It is unclear if Sheeran will be able to do it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)
PUBLIC HEALTH
coast1045.com

Ed Sheeran cancels in-person appearances after testing positive for Covid-19

Ed Sheeran announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19, and will be cancelling all immediate in-person appearances for his upcoming LP. However, Sheeran will still fulfill his commitments virtually. Ed’s new album is due out this Friday, October 29th. Sheeran posted on social media: “Hey guys. Quick...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

Coronavirus: Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19

Ed Sheeran is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, the British singer-songwriter confirmed via Instagram on Sunday. “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mystar106.com

Ed Sheeran Had COVID

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Ed Sheeran performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Ed Sheeran has revealed that he has COVID-19. Because he is committed to keeping gigs he had planned, the singer will do...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Ed Sheeran on ‘Game of Thrones’ Cameo: Backlash “Muddied My Joy”

Ed Sheeran appearing in a small cameo on Game of Thrones was meant to be a surprise for a dear friend. It ended with him getting mercilessly roasted by fans. The Grammy-winning singer (and occasional actor) dropped by the Armchair Expert podcast for Monday’s episode where he talked about how fun it was to appear in the HBO cultural staple series — and the daggers afterward. “It was great,” he said of the day’s shoot. Not so great, the reaction to his cameo. “I feel like people’s reaction to it sort of muddied my joy to it,” he admitted. Sheeran explained to hosts...
CELEBRITIES
insideedition.com

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years

When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
CELEBRITIES

