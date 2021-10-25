Scenic fall getaways close to home

A cluster of restored railway carriages and a handcrafted lakeside cabin, Settle is situated in 30 acres of private parkland on the edge of Thetford Forest. Hosts Jo and John have clad the interiors in a palette of warm raw materials that reflect the natural surroundings. From the contents of the local breakfast basket to the handmade rustic side plates, every item is available to purchase and has been sourced from UK-based, independent producers with sound ethical standards. There is also an enticing onsite shop for guests to ransack, as well as an online version, too.

