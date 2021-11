As we previously reported, AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown went head to head last week for half an hour, resulting in some interesting numbers. Overall, Smackdown had the most viewers (866,000 vs. 578,000) and they tied with a 0.24 in the key adults 18-49 demographic. But when looking at the actual head-to-head, AEW had more viewers in the demo, even if Smackdown still had more overall. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the WWE reaction to the news backstage at recent shows.

WWE ・ 10 DAYS AGO