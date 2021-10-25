CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aespa Member Giselle Apologizes for Mouthing a Racial Slur

Aespa member Giselle has apologized for mouthing the n-word in a new behind-the-scenes clip. Over the weekend, a clip surfaced online that showed three members of aespa — Giselle, Karina, and Ningning — dancing to SZA’s “Love Galore” as it plays in the background while they are on set....

Comments / 58

Breain Joyner
6d ago

Confused much??? I'm black and use it. if it's in a song then it's all fair game. Unless it's used as a racial slur... Some of our own kind use it as every other word. If you don't want any other race using it while listening to your music don't put it in there then. This word is getting out of hand. There is enough to worry about. She was just singing a song. gosh

Reply(3)
19
Kenneth Boston
7d ago

These young people think that because they aren't black that they are not a minority. Surprise the whites will turn on you someday just keep living.

Reply(7)
22
nope001
6d ago

If no one but a select few are allowed to sing the word in a song, then it shouldn't be put in songs.

Reply(6)
10
