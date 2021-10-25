Aespa Member Giselle Apologizes for Mouthing a Racial Slur

Cardi B has another impressive title to add to her résumé: wedding officiant!. The rapper and all-around icon, who just welcomed her second child with Offset, is now licensed to marry people, and she’s getting started by leading the charge at a LGBTQ+ wedding in a new episode of her Watch Together series, Cardi Tries. Cardi shared a sneak peek at the episode on Twitter, which aired on Friday, October 9. The short clip posted to Twitter shows the two brides, Brandi and Shannon, and their guests getting surprised by Cardi at the altar. “You’re probably wondering why I’m here,” Cardi says in the teaser, once the excitement dies down. “I’m going to get these two beautiful ladies married. It’s not only a special day for you guys, but it’s a special day for me, and I want to thank you for making me a part of your beautiful journey.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO