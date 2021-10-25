CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns Willing to Pay Mayfield Mid to High $30M Range?

By Pete Smith
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8qvv_0cby0s6T00

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns are open to extending their quarterback for a deal that would range in the mid to high $30 million per season.

Outside of poor assumptions that the Browns were not interested in extending Mayfield because the deal wasn't already done, the Browns have never waivered on Mayfield even as some fans and media wish they would.

However, when the two sides had talks to decide what neighborhoods the two sides are operating from, they may not have matched. Mayfield may have been hoping for a deal more in line with what Josh Allen got. It's also possible the Browns were offering five years when Mayfield's camp only wanted four.

The bottom line is there has been no point where the Browns have not viewed Mayfield as their guy. The rest is the details in what it would take to get a deal done. The 2021 season has been a mixed bag. On one hand, Mayfield has showed the ability to play at an extremely high level and he's played through an incredible amount of discomfort.

On the other hand, there are some habits have returned that were present in the start of the 2020 season where he's trying to do too much, going for hero plays. Even with a torn labrum and two backup tackles, his play style didn't adapt and it resulted in a fractured humerus.

For his part, Mayfield has made it painfully clear how much he wants to remain in Cleveland. The key to getting a deal done will be with the understanding that Mayfield is not going to be paid more than the last contract extension done out of this bizarre notion of it being his turn. The Browns are going to do a deal that pays their quarterback well, but still enables them to be competitive within their salary cap structure.

The timing of this report coming out is also interesting. It's possible the two sides spoke during the mini-bye week, which is where the number came from. If the report is true and came from the Browns, they want the report out there. On one hand, it puts a little pressure on Mayfield to consider that kind of deal, but it also shows fans that he's not going to get Josh Allen or Dak Prescott money.

Comments / 16

executive4
7d ago

Why? He isn't worth that much.He don't deserve backup money according to his numbers his supporters were gushing over before this. Compare him to any of these up and coming QBs. I will not watch another game.

Reply(2)
3
Related
1230 ESPN

Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Have Made Official Decision On Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns have been dealt almost exclusively bad news on the injury front over the past few days. But ahead of tonight’s big game against the Denver Broncos, they made a big decision on star wide receiver Jarvis Landry. On Thursday, the Browns officially activated Landry off injured reserve....
NFL
brownsnation.com

Ben Roethlisberger Has A Joke For Cleveland Browns Fans

Death, taxes, and Ben Roethlisberger winning in Cleveland used to be the status quo. With the veteran quarterback’s career coming to an end and an emerging Browns team, “Big Ben’s” dominant days are behind him. Still, that doesn’t stop Roethlisberger from firing off a sly crack every now and again.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Cleveland Browns Season “Is Over”

For the first time since 2018, a quarterback other than Baker Mayfield will get the starting nod for the Cleveland Browns. But one NFL analyst believes that Baker’s injury marks the end of the Browns’ season. On Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst Domonique Foxworth declared that the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. gets shocking treatment from Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski after loss to Chargers

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t quite made an impact worthy of his superstar status on the Cleveland Browns this season, and it appears that his role on the team isn’t getting any better. Even without Jarvis Landry, who is sidelined with an injury, Beckham continues to struggle for production downfield. Baker Mayfield targeted Beckham Jr. just three times in the Browns’ 47-42 road loss in Week 5 against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Suffer Crushing Injury Blow Against The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are going to have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers without the services of right tackle Jack Conklin for the rest of the afternoon. Conklin, who missed the Browns’ last two games with a knee injury, exited today’s game in the first half after hurting his elbow. He was carted off the field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Mayfield Mid#Espn
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Officials Over Missed Call in Vikings Browns Game

The only consistent, through 4 games, for the Minnesota Vikings has been poor officiating. Each week has seen its fair share of missed calls and mistakes but week fours loss to the Browns takes the cake. A terrible holding call on fourth down in the end zone against Eric Kendricks...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Myles Garrett reacts to tough loss to rival Steelers

After a 3-1 start to the season, the Cleveland Browns have now dropped to the .500 mark following their lowly 15-10 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. For the most part, defensive end Myles Garrett and the Browns defense did what they could to help keep the team in the game. The unit held the Ben Roethlisberger-led Steelers offense to a mere four third-down conversions recorded. More so, the Steelers scored touchdowns on only two of their four red zone drives.
NFL
Audacy

Broncos' Von Miller calls out Browns' tackles: 'I'm going to kill him'

Von Miller isn’t messing around this week. The Denver Broncos pass rusher had a brash message for the Cleveland Browns, calling out the depleted offensive line and guaranteeing a “great game” for himself when the two teams meet on Thursday Night Football. “I will play well in this game,” Miller...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Arizona Sports

Kyler Murray confronted Myles Garrett over DE’s Halloween lawn decorations

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray needed to credit Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett for his creativity. But he needed answers on Sunday. Garrett, it was revealed last week, decorated his front yard with gravestones marked by many of the Browns’ opposing quarterbacks this season. Among them was a plot of land marked for Murray.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL
Fox News

Baker Mayfield's wife blasts Browns fans ripping the team: 'You truly don’t know what you have'

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, gave a passionate defense of the quarterback and his Cleveland Browns teammates after a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Emily Mayfield aimed her message at so-called Browns fans who were trashing the team. Baker Mayfield was 23-for-32 with 305 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He didn’t throw an interception and was only sacked once. Cleveland fell to 3-2.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Patrick Has 4 Words Of Advice For QB Baker Mayfield

The legendary Dan Patrick has a surprising piece of advice for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield, 26, has been at the center of several interesting conversations within the NFL world this week. Most of those conversations have revolved around whether or not the Browns should move forward with Mayfield long-term.
NFL
The Spun

Kurt Warner Shares Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield Situation

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner was not always the most likely Super Bowl-caliber quarterback, but once he got his shot to lead the St. Louis Rams, he proved that he had what it took to win a championship. He’s not so sure that Baker Mayfield can do the same for the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Get Encouraging News On Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has been battling through a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder over the last few weeks. A big hit from J.J. Watt during Sunday’s Cleveland Browns loss to the Arizona Cardinals certainly didn’t seem to help matters. Mayfield was 19-for-28 for 234 yards and two touchdowns, with...
NFL
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
309
Followers
575
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy