San Diego-based ClickUp has raised $400 million in Series C funding, the productivity platform's founder said on Oct. 27. "Years ago, as I was starting out as an entrepreneur, it was clear to me that the siloed approach to managing work was broken," said Zeb Evans, ClickUp founder and CEO, in a blog post. "We were wasting hours each day trying to stay aligned through so many tools. We knew that the tools we were using should have made us more productive and efficient, but they simply weren't."

