Presidential Election

Republicans block voting rights bill as filibuster threatens Biden's agenda

CBS News
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublicans in the Senate blocked an effort to advance the Freedom to Vote Act...

Doug Gavinski
7d ago

Congress can not create a voting law for individual states, violates the Constitution. Constitution it is written that STATES make their own voting laws. For a reason, so BIG GOVERNMENT could not take over!!

Kevin Wiley
7d ago

Showing identification needs to be mandatory to vote. Democrats want to let anyone vote, even those who are convicted criminals or in the country illegally. Unacceptable!

Central Scrutinizer
7d ago

Like requiring a valid ID adversely impacts communities of "color". If it wasn't for DemonKKKrap illogic there'd be no logic at all

POLITICO

Joe Manchin is done with the House holding the infrastructure bill "hostage." And more from Senate Dems' unhappy + pivotal 50th vote.

"The Plan surely will not please everyone, but again, the question before us is not whether the Commission adopted a perfect redistricting plan or even the ‘best’ of the proposed alternatives." The real action: Both chambers return late Monday to Washington. We're on the lookout for major progress on Democrats'...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Democrats aren’t convincing non-Democrats that Republicans are threatening democracy

Most Americans agree that our democracy faces a serious threat. You probably read that sentence in the way that you read other first sentences in other stories about new polling, absorbing it as context for what comes next. But it’s worth pausing on that sentence alone: Most Americans — 8 in 10 in a new poll from Marist University conducted for NPR and PBS NewsHour — say that democracy faces a serious threat.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Romney defends filibuster amid Democrats' calls to change it

Washington (CNN) — Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on Sunday defended the filibuster and blasted Democrats calling for its elimination, dismissing their latest discussion to end it in order to pass voting rights legislation as "an unserious partisan effort aimed at messaging and energizing that party's base." "The need to marshal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Republicans demand answers from Biden Cabinet on reported payments to illegal immigrants: 'Horrific decision'

FIRST ON FOX: Dozens of House Republicans are sending a letter to three of President Biden’s Cabinet secretaries regarding reports that their agencies are in talks to give illegal immigrants separated at the border under the previous administration $450,000 each. The Republicans are demanding answers from Department of Homeland Security...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

How Trump and the Republicans let a government agency leave Americans in danger

The mission of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, established in 1972, is to ensure we are safe from faulty products that can cause injury or death. But once again, Republicans are attempting to put roadblocks in front of the regulator so it can’t do its job. The Post’s Todd C. Frankel reported this week on how a temporary Republican majority at the agency earlier this fall managed to delay significant safety studies and rulings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Governor’s race in bellwether state could reveal the fate of Biden’s agenda – and he knows it

President Joe Biden’s agenda faces its clearest referendum so far in the upcoming Virginia governor’s race, and he showed no confusion about that fact on Tuesday when he appeared at a prime time rally alongside Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate. While the Democratic Party’s top campaigner took time to tout the strengths of Mr McAuliffe, a longtime party loyalist and ally of the Clinton family, he spent just as much time attempting to tie Republican Glenn Youngkin to former president Donald Trump and the pro-Trump fervour that has decisively controlled the GOP for years.Most revealingly, the rally took place in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

CBS News

