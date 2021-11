Mikaela Shiffrin: The biggest star in Alpine skiing today is full steam ahead to her third Olympic Games, looking to become the most decorated American ski racer in history. Shiffrin is 26 and a threat to win a medal any time she straps on her skis; she took home hardware in four separate disciplines at the 2021 World Championships, including gold in the women’s combined event. She got her 2021-22 World Cup season off to a fast start in October, taking the giant slalom opener in Soelden, Austria, by 0.14.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO