CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matt Hasselbeck Takes his Place in Seattle’s Ring of Honor

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEATTLE (AP) — Matt Hasselbeck seems to hold sharper memories of the tougher times during his long tenure in Seattle than the moments when the...

1460espnyakima.com

Comments / 0

Related
seattle Seahawks

Instant Lookback: Seahawks Legend Hasselbeck Inducted Into Ring Of Honor

During halftime, Seahawks Legend Matt Hasselbeck was inducted into the Ring of Honor. Hasselbeck became the 13th member of the Ring of Honor and the first inductee since the late Paul Allen was inducted in 2019. Hasselbeck played for the Seahawks from 2001-2010, leading the Hawks to the playoffs for five straight seasons from 2003-2007.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ranking Matt Hasselbeck's Top 10 Games in a Seahawks Uniform

During a halftime ceremony in Monday's game against the Saints, the Seahawks will induct legendary quarterback Matt Hasselbeck as the 13th member of the franchise's Ring of Honor. Originally acquired from Green Bay in 2001, Hasselbeck starred for 10 seasons in Seattle, throwing for 29,434 yards and 174 touchdowns. He...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ring Of Honor#On The Night#Home Game#Saints#American Football#Ap
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Hasselbeck shares story about the ball from Marshawn Lynch's 'Beast Quake' run

The Seahawks will be putting Mike Holmgren and Matt Hasselbeck into their ring of honor at halftime of Monday night’s game against the Saints. Hasselbeck enjoyed some notable wins over New Orleans in his time, none more awesome than their upset wild card victory in the 2010-2011 season. The play that sealed the deal was Marshawn Lynch’s famous Beast Quake run. Watch Hasselbeck tell a funny story about the ball from that play.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

12 Flag Raiser Interview - Matt Hasselbeck

Former Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck raised the 12 Flag before the 2021 Week 7 Monday Night Football game vs. the New Orleans Saints on October 25 at Lumen Field. At halftime, Hasselbeck was inducted into the Seahawks Ring of Honor. Read more: https://shwks.com/v63285.
NFL
Seattle Times

As Mike Holmgren enters Seahawks’ Ring of Honor, it’s time for Hall of Fame voters to come to their senses

Mike Holmgren will be inducted into the Seahawks’ Ring of Honor on Sunday, a hugely deserving honor for the man who brought the franchise to its first Super Bowl. But this ceremony should just be an appetizer for the ultimate honor for Holmgren — a berth in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In fact, Holmgren’s plaque in Canton, Ohio, should have been hung long ago.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SeahawkMaven

Mike Holmgren's Coaching Legacy Goes Full Circle Joining Seahawks Ring of Honor

RENTON, WA - Long before he led multiple franchises to Super Bowl berths, Mike Holmgren never imagined he would become an NFL head coach. Following the conclusion of his collegiate career at USC, he spent 10 years coaching and teaching at three different high schools in California, thoroughly enjoying the experience working with youth on and off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Painful Rob Gronkowski News

Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night. Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that...
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
208
Followers
2K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy