HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Karla Nichols with the Reno County Health department said the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet soon about vaccine for kids. "The ACIP, which is the advisory committee for the CDC, meets Tuesday," Nichols said. "Once the advisory committee for the CDC meets, then it will go before the director. The director will have the final decision that will inform KDHE and then they'll inform us, as far as how we're able to proceed and when we're able to proceed."

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO