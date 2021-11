In studio with us this morning, Northwest district candidate for the city council here in Hutchinson. Jill Gumble. Good morning, Jill. I'm doing good so far. So everybody has an issue that is the reason they're running. Now, they may not be ready to say that it is specifically that one, I've found that to be the case over the course of the week. But usually, there's something that causes you to pay more attention to the city council then maybe you did before. Jill, what was that for you?

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO