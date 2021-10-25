Orange is the New Black Podcast: You Can’t Zero Me!

Cody Johnson has released the video for “Til You Can’t”, one of the 18 tracks from Johnson’s “Human: The Double Album” which dropped on October 8th. Says Cody of the song: “The message in this song is something so simple yet so hard to put into action every day of your life. I love the story line in the video. You think it’s going in one direction and then suddenly you are surprised at the turn of events. When they sent me the rough edit of the video it was so powerful and brought tears to my eyes. It put into perspective the song that I had been singing for months.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO