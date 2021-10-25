Orange is the New Black Podcast: You Can’t Zero Me!

On Aug. 3, KINDA BLUE — an anonymous artist that hails from South Korea — debuted with “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” a soulful R&B song of his own composition. The new release garnered great attention after Hwasa, a member of the popular K-pop girl group Mamamoo, requested to collaborate with him after hearing his demo by chance. Inspired by the groundbreaking jazz composer Miles Davis’ melancholic studio album “Kind of Blue,” KINDA BLUE is a new singer-songwriter with a distinct flair reminiscent of Davis’ stylistic innovations. Despite posting covers of John Lennon, El DeBarge, and Chet Baker on YouTube, “I Can’t Make You Love Me” marks his first original song.
