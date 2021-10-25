What is a bomb cyclone?

Roughly 2,300 members of the New York City Fire Department claimed they were sick and didn't show up to work on Monday as the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal workers went into effect. All city workers were required to have received at least one dose of the vaccine by...
GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Nearly 90 countries have joined a U.S.- and EU-led effort to slash emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels, a pact aimed at tackling one of the main causes of climate change, a senior Biden administration official said. The...
Washington (CNN) — Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal on Monday said her caucus is ready to move forward on two bills key to President Joe Biden's agenda "as soon as tomorrow," a significant concession after previously seeking direct assurances from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on the legislation.
White House officials on Monday sought to stay the course in getting an infrastructure bill and a larger economic and social spending bill to President Biden 's desk after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) threatened to upend plans to hold a vote as early as this week. While Biden is in...
