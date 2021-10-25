CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Mali expels envoy of West Africa's 15-nation regional bloc

By BABA AHMED
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 7 days ago

BAMAKO, Mali — (AP) — Mali’s transitional government has ordered an envoy of the 15-nation West African regional bloc to leave the country within 72 hours because of actions “incompatible with his status.”

The Economic Community of West African States, known as ECOWAS, is pressing Mali's transitional leader Col. Assimi Goita, who seized power in a coup in August 2020, to respect his pledge to hold presidential and legislative elections in February 2022. The group threatens sanctions against Mali if elections are not held by that date.

Goita's government on Monday declared the ECOWAS special representative, Hamidou Boly, “persona non grata” and ordered him to leave the country, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement said that while Boly has been ordered to leave Mali, the government is still open to dialogue with ECOWAS, which has condemned the 2020 coup and is encouraging the country to return to democratic, civilian rule.

Mali’s government has not clearly explained the reasons for its decision against Boly, which comes a day after the United Nations Security Council mission visited Mali and also pressed for February 2022 elections.

In recent months, Malian Prime Minister Choguel Maiga has said before the government can plan the elections, it is necessary to hold a national conference in December in which various civil and political groups can agree on a date for elections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Rebel attack kills 6 national guards in Niger's west region

NIAMEY, Niger — (AP) — Six members of Niger's national guard have been killed and several others were injured and are missing after an armed attack on a convoy in the country's western Tillaberi region, the government said Thursday. Rebels armed with rifles and rocket launchers and riding motorcycles intercepted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on his supporters to redouble their efforts in the country's civil war, as rebel forces claimed to have seized key cities that control a major highway toward the capital.A move on the capital, Addis Ababa would signal a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out almost a year ago between Ethiopian government troops and Tigray forces in the country's northern region.The prime minister’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a question Monday about the government leader’s current whereabouts or travel plans.Prime Minister Abiy...
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy vows victory, as army fights Tigrayan rebels for key town

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday vowed to keep fighting until victory in the year-long war in his country's north, as rebels claimed to have seized another key town. But Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, said he believed victory was possible and urged his countrymen to unify and join the fight.
POLITICS
AFP

Tigrayan rebels claim Ethiopian town in major advance denied by govt

Tigrayan rebels on Sunday announced they have captured a strategic northern Ethiopian town, but the government denied the claims, saying federal forces were mounting a "fierce" battle for Kombolcha and the city of Dessie. If confirmed, the capture of Kombolcha on Sunday, which came a day after the rebels claimed control of Dessie, would reflect a rapid advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the nearly year-long war.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West African#Bamako#Ap#Ecowas#Malian#The Associated Press
Birmingham Star

Turkey's Erdogan orders to expel envoys of 10 countries including US

Ankara [Turkey], October 24 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for calling to release human rights activist Osman Kavala. On Tuesday, the embassies of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
dallassun.com

Myanmar army retaliates, destroys hundreds of houses in Chin

On Friday, the Myanmar army blasted a restive western town, damaging hundreds of houses as part of a broader campaign on communities defying the military coup. Thantlang, in western Chin State, was shelled after a clash with a local self-defense unit. According to a local monitoring group, the Southeast Asian...
MILITARY
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

France postpones fishing row sanctions on Britain

LONDON/GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he was postponing by one day planned trade sanctions on Britain so that negotiators from both sides could work on new proposals to defuse their dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights. France had earlier said that, starting from 2300...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cambodia, starting to reopen, begins vaccinating 5-year-olds

Cambodia on Monday began vaccinating 5-year-old children against the coronavirus as its leader announced the start of the country's reopening, including the phased reentry of foreign tourists.Speaking on state television, Prime Minister Hun Sen said 5-year-olds are being vaccinated to boost their immunity before they start attending school, which begins at age 6.More than 85% of Cambodia’s almost 17 million people have received at least one COVID-19 shot since vaccinations began in February. China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines account for most inoculations.Vaccinations for 2 million children age 6 to 11 began Sept. 17 and are nearly complete. There are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

Brazil's Bolsonaro cheered, jeered in Italian town for honor

ANGUILLARA VENETA, Italy — (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was both cheered and jeered as he arrived Monday in a small northern Italian town to receive an honorary citizenship and to visit the hometown of one of his ancestors. Protesters in Anguillara Veneta, a town of 4,200 near Padua,...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Latest: COP26 delegates face big lines as leaders arrive

The Latest on U.N. climate summit COP26 in Glasgow:GLASGOW, Scotland — Scores of world leaders are being welcomed to Glasgow for a climate conference amid gloom over the meeting’s chances of agreeing to new measures to limit global warming.Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed leaders one by one with elbow bumps and smiles Monday morning in front of a giant planet Earth on a blue background. The greetings were due to go on for hours, since more than 120 leaders are coming to Glasgow for the first two days of the 12-day summit.Delegates, observers and journalists...
WORLD
AFP

North Macedonia PM Zaev resigns after poor poll showing

North Macedonia's embattled Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Sunday that he was resigning following his party's poor showing in municipal elections over the weekend. The shock announcement follows months of sliding popularity for the prime minister as he struggled to keep the country's economy on track amid the pandemic's headwinds and talks over possible accession to the European Union all but stalled. "I take the responsibility for the results of these elections. I resign as prime minister," Zaev said during a press conference. "I have brought freedom and democracy, and democracy means taking responsibility," he said.
WORLD
WSAV News 3

COVID-19’s global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years

(AP) – The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems. Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil — all upper-middle- or high-income countries — account for one-eighth […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
71K+
Followers
71K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy