Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates threats of violence at two high schools

RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office set out to decipher whether threats of violence at two local schools were legitimate over the weekend.

LSPO says, “On the evening of October 23, 2021, images began circulating on social media featuring what appeared to be private Snapchat messages threatening shootings at Central Lafourche High School and Thibodaux High School.”

An investigation ensued and threats to both schools were not considered credible.

Help from state and federal authorities as well as a search of various social media platforms corroborated the result of this investigation.

So how did the investigation into these threats begin?

“The investigation began with copies of a message regarding a possible shooting at a “Central High School,” which is a name associated with numerous high schools across the country,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The same threat has led to arrests throughout the United States.

Local investigators determined that the threats against Thibodaux High School and Central Lafourche High School were “copycat” in nature.

“Anytime there is a widely circulated threat or a local arrest involving a school threat, we’ve seen ‘copycat’ incidents over the next few days or weeks,” said Sheriff Webre. “I want to reassure the community that we are working closely with local, state and federal law enforcement officials as well as the Lafourche Parish School District to ensure the safety of the students and faculty. Every threat is considered credible until proven otherwise, and we will fully investigate all threats that arise.”

Students and parents should expect to see more members of law enforcement and additional security measures at Lafourche Parish schools on Monday morning.

Sheriff Webre also issued a warning to those posting threats. “Making a threat of this nature can result in an arrest and criminal charges, including the charge of Terrorizing, that will follow you for the rest of your life,” said Sheriff Webre. “With our resources and investigating partners, there is no level of anonymity that can protect you from being caught.”

If you have any information about these school threats, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at www.crimestoppersbr.org , or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.

