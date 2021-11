Thomas and Addams are co-executive directors of Mormon Women for Ethical Government. As faith-based advocates for ethical governance, our work is motivated by a core belief: Every individual is a person of great worth. Our love of democratic governance is a natural outgrowth of this, as is our passionate desire to protect it. Good government upholds our rights, reminds us of our responsibilities to each other and protects our civil liberties equally. Democratic government trusts the people with the power to preserve those rights and privileges through the mechanism of the vote.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 DAYS AGO