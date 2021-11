Josh Adams says he is “buzzing” about the prospect of facing New Zealand when Wales launch their Autumn Nations Series at a sold-out Principality Stadium.But the odds are overwhelmingly stacked against Wales after injuries and unavailability hit them hard.Seven England-based players – including British and Irish Lions trio Dan Biggar, Louis Rees-Zammit and Taulupe Faletau – are absent because next week’s game falls outside World Rugby’s autumn international window.And a number of others are out through injury, with established stars such as George North Leigh Halfpenny, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi all currently sidelined.On top of that, Wales have...

RUGBY ・ 11 DAYS AGO