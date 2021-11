The FTSE climbed higher as a recovery in oil prices, strong Wall Street opening and weak pound all helped London firms in the afternoon session.While world leaders descended on Glasgow for Cop26 oil prices continued to buoy the markets by rebounding despite Opec+ releasing another 400,000 barrels a day onto the global market.Resource and oil firms were therefore among the day’s winners, helping to offset a heavy slump in value by Darktrace as investors in the cyber business got the jitters.The FTSE 100 closed 51.05 points, or 0.71%, higher at 7,288.62 on Monday.The price of oil started marching back...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO