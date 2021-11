The oil sell-off that continued in Asia yesterday hit a brick wall and abruptly reversed as soon as Europe walked into the office. Although I expected a rapid recovery, the pace caught me by surprise and really speaks volumes about the pent-up demand lying in wait in the physical oil market now. A lower US dollar in the New York session gave oil a gentle nudge and both Brent crude and WTI recorded small gains for the day. Brent crude finishing 0.40% higher at USD 84.50, and WTI climbing an impressive 1.10% to USD 83.05 a barrel. Asia has decided to sit on its hands today after getting it so wrong yesterday, with both contracts steady near their New York close.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO