Donors who answer the call to help Nov. 1-12 entered to win an epic trip; receive $10 Amazon.com Gift Card Nov. 1-23 With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO