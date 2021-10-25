CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Chaos in Sudan after military coup, prime minister arrested

By Editorials
Washington Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSudanese troops arrested their nation’s prime minister and other political leaders in a military coup Monday, derailing Sudan‘s move toward a civilian, democratic government and sparking fears of even more chaos on the unstable, terrorism-plagued Horn of Africa. Just hours after Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other top officials...

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Sudanese anti-coup protesters barricade streets

Sudanese anti-coup protesters on Sunday manned barricades in Khartoum a day after a deadly crackdown on mass rallies, as a defiant civil disobedience campaign against the military takeover entered its seventh day. Tens of thousands had turned out across the country for Saturday's demonstrations, marching against the army's October 25 power grab, when top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership. The move sparked a chorus of international condemnation and punitive aid cuts, with world powers demanding a swift return to civilian rule and calls for the military to show "restraint" against protesters. Volker Perthes, UN special representative to Sudan, said Sunday he had met with detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is under armed guard by the ruling military junta.
PROTESTS
AFP

Sudan's ousted PM says solution hinges on return of govt: ministry

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday the reinstatement of his government, dissolved in a military coup, could pave the way to a solution in the country, the information ministry said. He added that "the release of the cabinet ministers and the full reinstatement of the government could pave the way to a solution," the ministry said.
WORLD
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy vows victory, as army fights Tigrayan rebels for key town

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday vowed to keep fighting until victory in the year-long war in his country's north, as rebels claimed to have seized another key town. But Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, said he believed victory was possible and urged his countrymen to unify and join the fight.
POLITICS
AFP

Tigrayan rebels claim Ethiopian town in major advance denied by govt

Tigrayan rebels on Sunday announced they have captured a strategic northern Ethiopian town, but the government denied the claims, saying federal forces were mounting a "fierce" battle for Kombolcha and the city of Dessie. If confirmed, the capture of Kombolcha on Sunday, which came a day after the rebels claimed control of Dessie, would reflect a rapid advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the nearly year-long war.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pompeo
The Independent

UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan s generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators...
ADVOCACY
UPI News

Protesters take to streets in Sudan demanding end to military rule

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Sudan saw a wave of protests across the country Saturday against the military government that seized power earlier this week. Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets in the capital city Khartoum and elsewhere insisting that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok be returned to power after being ousted by the military.
PROTESTS
AFP

Three killed as defiant Sudanese march against coup

Sudanese security forces on Saturday killed three protesters during mass anti-coup rallies, medics said, despite warnings from global powers who had urged the military to exercise restraint. "Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a tweet, adding that one was shot in the head and the other in the stomach. It later said security forces had shot dead a third protester, also in Omdurman, Khartoum's sister city, bringing the overall death toll since the outbreak of anti-coup protests Monday to 12. The medics said "live rounds" were fired at protesters in Omdurman and parts of Khartoum.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Coup#East Africa#Military Forces#Sudanese#The U S Embassy#Americans#Reuters#Al Qaeda
The Independent

UN envoy urges Sudan paramilitary leader to show restraint

The U.N. special envoy for Sudan met with the powerful leader of a Sudanese paramilitary force, urging him to allow peaceful protests Saturday and avoid confrontation in the wake of a military coup earlier this week.Pro-democracy activist groups have called for “million-person” marches across the country Saturday to press demands for re-instating a deposed transitional government and releasing senior political figures from detention. The takeover threatens to derail Sudan's fragile Western-backed transition to democracy which got under way two years ago, after the ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir The U.N. envoy, Volker Perthes, met late Friday with Gen....
UNITED NATIONS
Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on his supporters to redouble their efforts in the country's civil war, as rebel forces claimed to have seized key cities that control a major highway toward the capital.A move on the capital, Addis Ababa would signal a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out almost a year ago between Ethiopian government troops and Tigray forces in the country's northern region.The prime minister’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a question Monday about the government leader’s current whereabouts or travel plans.Prime Minister Abiy...
POLITICS
The Independent

Calls mounting for removing Lebanon minister over Gulf row

Pressure is mounting on Lebanese leaders to remove a Cabinet minister whose comments on the war in Yemen sparked a diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia The head of the country’s Maronite Catholic Church called for “decisive action” in his Sunday sermon, suggesting he wanted the minister to resign.Cardinal Bechara Rai said the crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations threatens to undermine the interests of thousands of Lebanese living there, as well as businesses in Lebanon that depend on the region. “We look forward to the President and the Prime Minister and all those concerned to take...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Egypt
The Independent

Pentagon rattled by Chinese military push on multiple fronts

China's growing military muscle and its drive to end America predominance in the Asia-Pacific is rattling the U.S. defense establishment. American officials see trouble quickly accumulating on multiple fronts — Beijing s expanding nuclear arsenal, its advances in space, cyber and missile technologies, and threats to Taiwan “The pace at which China is moving is stunning,” says Gen. John Hyten, the No. 2-ranking U.S. military officer, who previously commanded U.S. nuclear forces and oversaw Air Force space operations.At stake is a potential shift in the global balance of power that has favored the United States for decades. A realignment...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

US condemns Myanmar junta for 'abhorrent attacks' in Chin state

The United States said Sunday it is "gravely concerned" about reports that Myanmar's security forces committed human rights violations and destroyed more than 100 homes as well as Christian churches in western Chin state. "These abhorrent attacks underscore the urgent need for the international community to hold the Burmese military accountable and take action to prevent gross violations and abuses of human rights, including by preventing the transfer of arms to the military," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, using Myanmar's previous name. 
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

Nobel Committee refuses to honor Trump and Pompeo’s Abraham Accords

At the beginning of October, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 to two journalists — Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov — for “their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.” The committee noted that “they are representatives of all journalists … in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions.”
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
hawaiitelegraph.com

New Chinese aircraft break cover fast and furiously

Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy