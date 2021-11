The Interact and Key Club members of Benjamin Logan High School, also known as the Raiders Outreach Club, are making a difference and saving lives. The club recently hosted a successful blood drive with the Red Cross. The Red Cross was able to collect 33 units of blood which will help save the lives of 99 people. The staff and students are happy to know the collection is already on the way to the hospitals in need.

LOGAN COUNTY, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO