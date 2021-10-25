CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Paul Finebaum on Shane Beamer possibly leaving for Virginia Tech job

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hr1xi_0cbxc5Q300
Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Virginia Tech suffered a tough loss on Saturday against Syracuse. The loss was the third in a row for the Hokies. After a 3-1 start to the season with a win over North Carolina in Week 1, things have really fallen in Blacksburg. Saturday’s loss have left many wondering about the future of Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum even went as far to name South Carolina coach Shane Beamer as an option to replace Fuente.

South Carolina is currently 4-4 in Beamer’s first season as head coach. Beamer has obvious ties to the Virginia Tech, as his father Frank Beamer was a legendary coach for the Hokies. This makes Finebaum believe that Beamer could make the jump to the Hokies if the opportunity presents itself.

“On the Fuente front, it’s impossible to believe he’s going to survive and it’s just hard to believe just five years ago he was the hottest coach in the country,” Finebaum said on Monday morning. “I know (Beamer) loves it (in Columbia, SC), and regardless of the final scores of the games — and they’re pretty ugly right now — they really love him and believe in him. But, having been with both Shane and Frank Beamer a couple of weeks ago, and Frank Beamer is such a big part of everything Shane is doing right now, I could see (him leaving for Virginia Tech).”

Would Beamer leave South Carolina for Virginia Tech?

If the Virginia Tech job does open up, Finebaum believes that Beamer could very possibly opt to leave South Carolina.

“And I could also see why Shane Beamer would have a very difficult time saying no. … The lure of going back home. And it’s one thing to have played at a school, been part of a school. It’s another thing to be attached to the greatest name in the school’s history, which Frank Beamer is. So I could see it, yes.”

Following Virginia Tech’s loss to Syracuse, Hokies fans could be heard booing Fuente, some even calling for his job. Fuente was hired as the first head coach at Virginia Tech following the Frank Beamer era. The Hokies went 10-4 in Fuente’s first year and won the Belk Bowl in 2016. Virginia Tech went 9-4, 6-7, and 8-5 over the next three years with three bowl losses. Last season, Fuente led the Hokies to a 5-6 record.

The possibility of Beamer leaving South Carolina to take over with the Hokies will be an intriguing storyline to follow. As rumors continue to swirl of Fuente’s job status, the Virginia Tech coach is trying to focus on what he can control.

“I’m worried about giving these guys a chance to win, OK? We ain’t going down that road. Everybody up and down that hallway is selling out to give these kids a chance to win,” Fuente said to reporters after Saturday’s game. “So, I’m not worried about any of that, OK? Can’t be focused on things we can’t control. What we can control is our attitude and effort. And our kids have been incredible with all of that. And our job now is to get them to do the same exact thing for next week.”

Comments / 7

Sidney Rogers
7d ago

If beamer is any good then stay at South Carolina and prove it ........ Set your own path and don't follow behind daddy .......

Reply(1)
5
Related
thespun.com

Paul Finebaum Hearing 1 Big Name For The LSU Job

Speculation continues to swirl about the LSU Tigers head coaching search. LSU officially announced a decision on Ed Orgeron earlier this month. Coach O, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019, will not return in 2022. He will coach out the season, but the Baton Rouge program will have a new head coach next season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Updated His College Football Top 4

Could we see two leagues get two teams into the College Football Playoff this year? Paul Finebaum thinks so, at least as of right now. Every Sunday, Finebaum updates his top four teams following the conclusion of the latest week of games. This morning, he only had two conferences represented in his top four.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names surprising Heisman frontrunner entering Week 8

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Paul Finebaum joined ESPN’s “Get Up” on Friday to discuss a number of big college football questions entering Week 8. At the end of the segment, Finebaum and fellow ESPN CFB analyst Heather Dinich named their current favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. Dinich...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Frank Beamer
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Justin Fuente
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Job Is Best For James Franklin

Penn State head coach James Franklin‘s name is back in the headlines – being linked to both the LSU and USC openings. This is hardly the first time Franklin’s name has been brought up when the USC job has come open. Just a few years ago before the Trojans inked Clay Helton to a new deal, Franklin was seen as one of the frontrunner’s for the job.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Syracuse#Espn#The Virginia Tech
247Sports

LSU coaching search: Paul Finebaum names top candidates, including Mel Tucker

LSU's coaching search has begun after the Tigers decided to part ways with coach Ed Orgeron effective after the season. As one of the top programs in the best conference in college football, LSU clearly will not lack great candidates for the job — but one favorite has not emerged so far. ESPN's Paul Finebaum gave his take on some of the possible top names for the job on Tuesday during an appearance on "KJM" with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Latest Tough Loss

Another season, another disappointing result for Jim Harbaugh, whose Michigan Wolverines lost to rival Michigan State on Saturday. Michigan, which suffered its first loss of the season, led Michigan State by double digits in the second half, but the Wolverines couldn’t hold onto the lead. The Spartans topped the Wolverines,...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals If He Thinks Scott Frost Should Be Fired

The Huskers are 3-5 on the season following Saturday afternoon’s tough loss at Minnesota. It was another one-score loss for Nebraska, which fell to the Gophers, 30-23, a week after nearly knocking off Michigan. It’s been another tough season for Frost’s program, which has consistently knocked on the door of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Coach Makes Sense For USC Job

It’s been a little over a month since the USC Trojans relieved Clay Helton of his head coaching duties. The search for a new coach is still ongoing, but Paul Finebaum believes the program should target one particular candidate. During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Finebaum made an...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum makes bold statement on Caleb Williams

Paul Finebaum is enamored with Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams. On this week’s The ESPN College Football Podcast, Finebaum made a bold statement regarding Williams. “Has any team ever had a quarterback who was the preseason favorite to win the Heisman, only to see another quarterback on the roster win the Heisman?” questioned Finebaum. “He’s changing the dynamics of this program.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy