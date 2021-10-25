The NHL has a historically good set of Jewish hockey players right now

After dropping their first two games of the 2021-22 NHL regular season, the Calgary Flames have won four in a row, including a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils Tuesday. Suddenly, in Alberta in October, it feels like Springtime in Vienna, as Flames fans are stoked to see a group that looks far more offensively powerful and defensively responsible than did the Calgary team that missed the playoffs last season. But are they on a sustainable pace? As always, you can read the tea leaves in any number of ways; in this case, it’s safe to say they won’t be winning four out of every five games. However, in a weak Pacific Division, the Flames can be one of the teams that secures a playoff berth. It’s just a matter of who you see them ousting from the playoff picture.
