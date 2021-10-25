CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The NHL has a historically good set of Jewish hockey players right now

By Evelyn Frick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — The 2021-2022 NHL season is underway, and there are some pretty exciting updates for hockey fans. There’s the new team the Seattle Kraken (yes, named after the huge sea monster from Scandinavian folklore), and the fact that NHL stars will return to the Olympics in Beijing in 2022 —...

CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
oilersnation.com

Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar from Jenner & Block, released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres keep good feelings going for fans

For the past 10 years, a start like the Buffalo Sabres had Tuesday night very often led to the team playing scared and losing by a lot. This time around, they stayed calm and found their game in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Player Tracking in Youth Hockey? The Future is Now

How many of us retired hockey players romanticize the idea that we could’ve made it in the pros with a bit more luck? If only that hardnosed bantam coach hadn’t overlooked us, ignored us because we were too small or because the coach wanted to play their own kid. If only we could’ve been seen for all the little things we did well on the ice.
NFL
Yakima Herald Republic

It's not like the old days, but Kraken players can attest that fighting still has a purpose in the NHL

NEWARK, N.J. — Safe to say, the Kraken was rather pleased to get out of Philadelphia, where not even its alleged "new" mascot was safe. You kind of knew where Monday night was headed once bright-orange-and-somewhat-deranged-looking Flyers mascot Gritty, on Wells Fargo Arena's giant scoreboard during a first-period television timeout, introduced a fake, string-beaned-and-squid-like Kraken counterpart named "Cuddles" and then did just what you'd expect. The ensuing Gritty pie-in-the-face half-gag/half-assault on poor Cuddles was an apt metaphor for what the home team inflicted on the Kraken the rest of the game in a forgettable 6-1 shellacking in which new NHL fans got a taste of on-ice fighting in all its extremes.
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

How good has the Penguins’ Blueger line been so far? Stats say one of the NHL’s best

Early in training camp, Mike Sullivan suggested the identity of Teddy Blueger’s line could shift this season, with newcomer Brock McGinn replacing Brandon Tanev on one wing and Blueger and Zach Aston-Reese eyeing more offense. In one sequence during Tuesday’s 2-1 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars, those three guys...
NHL
stljewishlight.org

The Jewish Sport Report: This month will now be known as Joctober

This article was sent as a newsletter. Sign up for our weekly Jewish sports newsletter here. Hello! Welcome to The Jewish Sport Report, a brand new sports newsletter from your friends at the Jewish Telegraphic Agency and Alma. We are excited to bring you the latest and greatest sports news each week, all through a Jewish lens. Grab your peanuts and Cracker Jacks, and don’t forget to share this with your friends!
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Hockey Roundup: It's Still Funky in the NHL

Normalization. That’s the word we’re looking for as we close out the second week of the season. Case in point: The Ducks have now lost two straight games with 11 goals allowed after winning two of their first three games. Tyler Bertuzzi is no longer on pace to score 328 goals. Thomas Greiss is no longer the best goalie in the league.
NHL
Palm Beach Interactive

Panthers Hockey 2021: 10 reasons why the NHL has a new dominant Florida team

The Florida Panthers are 6-0-0. The best team in the NHL, literally, is in our backyard. They are a dangerous team loaded with young veterans and they are exciting. And they may end up entering the Stanley Cup playoffs as a favorite to win it all. This could end up...
NHL
fantraxhq.com

Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire for NHL Week 3

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Last week’s fantasy hockey waiver wire report was released shortly after Tyler Bertuzzi’s four-goal outburst. Now, this week’s is coming off another great performance by a Red Wing with Lucas Raymond’s hat trick. I’ll assume at 74% rostered Raymond is likely gone in your league, but if not, be sure to claim him. If you’re like the rest of us, you’ll need to look for other options on the waiver wire. Don’t worry, we have you covered.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

It's a Good Time to be a Calgary Flames Fan Right Now

After dropping their first two games of the 2021-22 NHL regular season, the Calgary Flames have won four in a row, including a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils Tuesday. Suddenly, in Alberta in October, it feels like Springtime in Vienna, as Flames fans are stoked to see a group that looks far more offensively powerful and defensively responsible than did the Calgary team that missed the playoffs last season. But are they on a sustainable pace? As always, you can read the tea leaves in any number of ways; in this case, it’s safe to say they won’t be winning four out of every five games. However, in a weak Pacific Division, the Flames can be one of the teams that secures a playoff berth. It’s just a matter of who you see them ousting from the playoff picture.
NHL
stljewishlight.org

The Jewish Sport Report: 3 Jewish players walk into the World Series…

This article was sent as a newsletter. Sign up for our weekly Jewish sports newsletter here. Hello and welcome to the second edition of the Jewish Sport Report! We know Jewish sports fans want to talk about all the Jews in the World Series, and don’t worry, we’ll get to that.
NFL

