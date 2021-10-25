Adrian Amos reveals mindset of playing without multiple stars on defense

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Adrian Amos recognizes the Green Bay Packers have been snakebitten by injuries on the defensive side of the football. Still, the unit hasn’t been deterred — playing well in a victory over the Washington Football Team yesterday.

After the game, Amos revealed the mindset the Packers have playing without multiple stars on defense.

“You can’t sulk in it,” Amos stated. “It’s something where we’re playing the game regardless. You saw last year when teams had a whole bunch of players out, we played anyways. We know we’re going to have to come out and show up — nobodies going to give us any excuses.”

Continuing, Amos was asked what the identity is of their defense. While he could’ve gone with something along the lines of resiliency, Amos revealed he believes the Packers are still building it.

“We still building that .. we still building that each and every week,” said Amos. “We wanna be physical, we wanna take the ball away, and we wanna win those key situations. That’s building .. that’s building and we’re going to see.”

Amos believes the Packers are still building their identity, but piling up wins in the meantime doesn’t hurt.

Amos: ‘Today was a big confidence boost for us.’

Furthermore, Amos stated that the team’s performance against Washington gave them a big confidence boost. It’s perfect timing for Green Bay, as a gigantic matchup against the Arizona Cardinals looms large.

“We just kept at it. We did the same things during the week .. kept preparing, kept preparing. Just today we made those plays that we needed to make,” stated Amos. “I think there were a couple fourth down stops and things like that. Those are the things we needed to sharpen up on, that we haven’t been as good at during the beginning of the season. Today was a big confidence boost for us.”

However, Amos isn’t getting lost in their performance. With a short week on the horizon, the safety recognized the Packers must start preparing for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray immediately.

“Oh, we got to — we got to start right now,” Amos said, in response to a question asking if he’s peeking over at Murray. “Enjoy this in the locker room and then get right to it.”

Adrian Amos and the Packers are on a roll — winning six straight games. Something’s got to break when they play the Cardinals on Thursday, but the Packers resiliency could stop it from being their defense.