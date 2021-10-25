CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Adrian Amos reveals mindset of playing without multiple stars on defense

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
 7 days ago
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Adrian Amos recognizes the Green Bay Packers have been snakebitten by injuries on the defensive side of the football. Still, the unit hasn’t been deterred — playing well in a victory over the Washington Football Team yesterday.

After the game, Amos revealed the mindset the Packers have playing without multiple stars on defense.

“You can’t sulk in it,” Amos stated. “It’s something where we’re playing the game regardless. You saw last year when teams had a whole bunch of players out, we played anyways. We know we’re going to have to come out and show up — nobodies going to give us any excuses.”

Continuing, Amos was asked what the identity is of their defense. While he could’ve gone with something along the lines of resiliency, Amos revealed he believes the Packers are still building it.

“We still building that .. we still building that each and every week,” said Amos. “We wanna be physical, we wanna take the ball away, and we wanna win those key situations. That’s building .. that’s building and we’re going to see.”

Amos believes the Packers are still building their identity, but piling up wins in the meantime doesn’t hurt.

Amos: ‘Today was a big confidence boost for us.’

Furthermore, Amos stated that the team’s performance against Washington gave them a big confidence boost. It’s perfect timing for Green Bay, as a gigantic matchup against the Arizona Cardinals looms large.

“We just kept at it. We did the same things during the week .. kept preparing, kept preparing. Just today we made those plays that we needed to make,” stated Amos. “I think there were a couple fourth down stops and things like that. Those are the things we needed to sharpen up on, that we haven’t been as good at during the beginning of the season. Today was a big confidence boost for us.”

However, Amos isn’t getting lost in their performance. With a short week on the horizon, the safety recognized the Packers must start preparing for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray immediately.

“Oh, we got to — we got to start right now,” Amos said, in response to a question asking if he’s peeking over at Murray. “Enjoy this in the locker room and then get right to it.”

Adrian Amos and the Packers are on a roll — winning six straight games. Something’s got to break when they play the Cardinals on Thursday, but the Packers resiliency could stop it from being their defense.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Without Robert Tonyan, Packers might need to let the Big Dog eat

With Robert Tonyan lost for the season to a torn ACL, the Green Bay Packers will likely rely on a committee approach to replace their primary tight end. There are four remaining tight ends of the active roster, and if the team does not add anyone before Tuesday’s trade deadline, head coach Matt LaFleur said they need everyone to pitch in. That could mean more snaps and more targets in the passing game for veteran Marcedes Lewis.
NFL
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: Reinforcements are on the way, right?

The Green Bay Packers are 7-1 to start the season, just as they were in 2019, and they were off to another hot start in 2020, winning six of their first eight games. However, this year that 7-1 record and the overall start to the season feels a bit different than the previous two, given all of the adversity that this team has had to overcome on the injury front.
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
On3.com

Aaron Rodgers discusses potentially playing without star receiver Davante Adams

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers would like to have his top wide receiver and one of the best in the business on the field Thursday night when the Green Bay Packers play the Arizona Cardinals, but that may not happen. He is hopeful that even in Davante Adams’ potential absence, the Packers can find a way to take down the NFL’s only undefeated team.
NFL
Nashville, TN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
