Clarksville, TN

Classic barbershop with a new age touch

By LEAH INGRAM EAGLE
280living.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrett Johnson’s Gallantry Barbershop rebounds after pandemic, gives special thanks to those who served. Brett Johnson grew up in a military family and has moved more than 20 times. He now lives in the Double Oak Mountain area and is enjoying owning his own barbershop in Chelsea. Coming from...

280living.com

Comments / 0

Williamson Source

Ralf’s Barbershop Opens in Spring Hill

Ralf’s Barbershop, a new barbershop, has opened in Spring Hill at 5273 Main Street. Owned by Rafael Garcia, the new barbershop specializes in mens’ and kids’ haircuts. They also offer hot towel shaves and beard trims. Haircuts for men start at $35 with kid cuts starting at $30. VIP treatment...
SPRING HILL, TN
Gaston Gazette

Dior Premium Barbershop offers upscale styling downtown

Andre Mintz opened the Dior Premium Barbershop in downtown Gastonia to offer upscale skin, hair and beauty services. "It's a one-stop shop," said Mintz, 46, the owner and barber at Dior. Mintz offers barbershop, hair salon and spa services at Dior Premium Barbershop, located at 130 E. Main Ave. The...
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Barbershop owner toasts opening after delays

CHARLOTTE — Local entrepreneur Edmund Washington has added a bar at his newly opened No Grease barbershop at Charlotte Premium Outlets — but not before grappling with delays. The bar went live at a grand-opening event last weekend, following the debut of the shop itself around the end of August.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumnews1.com

Inclusiveness at the core of Cleveland barbershop

CLEVELAND — The bass of rock music and the buzzing of the clippers is a sweet sound for barber Patrick Corrigan, co-owner of the Black Cat Barbershop. It’s the clients that sit in his chair each day that make Corrigan feel like he has the best job in the city of Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
westsidespirit.com

Van Barbershop Provides Safe Space for LGBTQ+ Haircuts

On Spring Street in Soho, passersby strolled by a large van converted into a barbershop with a pride flag proudly displayed. Meek Young, 37, of Jersey City and owner of Groomed Guys Mobile Barbershop seeks to provide a safe zone for members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community looking for a haircut.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WKRC

Brothers working at barbershop give artistic haircuts

MANDI DABWALI, India (WKRC/CBS Newspath) - Two barber brothers in India are turning heads, literally, with their creative yet realistic hair designs which depict everything from the Taj Mahal to Michael Jackson on their customers' heads. Rajwinder Singh Sidhu, 29, and his brother Gurwinder, 31, have become Internet, if not...
HAIR CARE
wvua23.com

Alabama student opens new barbershop downtown

A new, student-focused barber shop is now open in downtown Tuscaloosa. Jack Mauldin, a junior at the University of Alabama, opened Crimson Cuts to offer an accessible, affordable option to other students and the community. Mauldin said he spent the summer working on his business plan with the help of...
ALABAMA STATE
thetech.com

A new take on an American classic: pizza

I tried vegan mozzarella for the first time, and it tasted surprisingly normal. Miyoko’s Creamery, a leading plant dairy brand headquartered in Sonoma, CA, is launching its newest product: liquid vegan mozzarella that melts, stretches, bubbles and browns exactly like conventional dairy mozzarella. This fall, Miyoko’s Creamery embarked on its Mind-Blowing, World-Changing, Phenomenally Vegan Pizza Mozzarella Tour of the East Coast, with stops in Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. I recently had the chance to try one of Miyoko’s new vegan pizzas at one of its Boston food truck stops in Boston Common at the Boylston MBTA station.
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

Inside a Light-Filled Miami Family Home Filled With Furniture That Doubles as Art

The green artwork in the living room is a piece of painted glass by Kevin Harman. When an active young family from New York City was relocating to a 7,838-square-foot waterfront property in Miami, they entrusted Allen Saunders Design with some clear priorities for their newly built residence. They wanted comfort, functionality and “a timeless modern aesthetic” to pair with contemporary Balinese-inspired architecture, according to Saunders. It’s no surprise, then, that the entry foyer—the main artery of the home both for those who live there and for visitors—is the manifestation of all those desires. Creating an entryway with a mix of organic...
MIAMI, FL
chatelaine.com

Inside A Creative Family's Cozy Prairie Home

Altona, Man., is the sunflower capital of Canada. The small city, 100 km southwest of Winnipeg, has an annual festival celebrating the happy blooms, as well as a giant replica of Vincent Van Gogh–style sunflowers. It’s also where linocut artist Richelle Bergen and her husband, Ryan, a graphic designer and screen printer, live. The creative couple shares a modest two-bed, one-bath house with their three-year-old daughter, Sunnie, and black-and-white bernedoodle, Posie. Over the past eight years, the pair has renovated and redecorated just about every inch of their home—and Instagram has taken notice. Richelle has more than 31,000 followers (roughly seven and a half times the population of Altona), including bestselling American author Glennon Doyle.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

No Visitors, Please: Why America’s Biggest Homes Are Designed to Discourage House Guests

It was always the same excuse every time the holidays heaved into view.  She told her family, apologetically, that she couldn’t host their get together, even though her beachfront estate in LA was the largest of any of the family’s homes. Renovations again, she shrugged, mentioning the contractors who were working on something vital—the dining room over Thanksgiving, for instance. No matter what, there was always a reason to avoid her relatives stopping by. It was no accident, of course: She was avoiding her family, as she admitted to her therapist, LA-based Dr. Judy Ho. Growing up, she confided, her home...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

`Bringing nature in': Japanese gardens speak to the moment

Japanese-style gardens first caught the public imagination in the U.S. at an 1893 world exposition in Chicago became a sought-after feature in Gilded Age estates, and were later adapted to open-plan modernist homes.Today they have evolved, and continue to inspire garden design at a time when many people are trying to forge a closer connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.“One reason that gardens are so successful in Japan is that the house-garden relationship is set up to be so integrated. There are large views of the garden, and more unobstructed views. Gardens are enclosed and surround the house, so...
GARDENING
280living.com

Greystone couple spins out of COVID to open bike, skate, surf shop

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Daniel and Tami Manofsky were forced to close their family-run Keagan Ross Furniture store off U.S. 280. What they didn’t know at the time was that this turn of misfortune would lead them into a new career and the opening of a new business. They...
HOOVER, AL
280living.com

Taste of Shelby County returns after year off

The Shelby County Schools Education Foundation will hold its annual Taste of Shelby County fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 4. The event will give people a chance to sample food and beverages from local restaurants, breweries and wineries from across the county while raising money to support education. This year’s event...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
280living.com

Taking pride in performance

Since his arrival at Oak Mountain High School in 2013 to take over the choral department, Michael Zauchin has helped the program to grow and thrive over the past eight years. “When I got here, there were about 55 people in the choir for the entire department, now we sit at over 200,” Zauchin said. “It has grown pretty significantly. Both ensembles (a co-ed group and a women’s only group) have over 50 people in each.”
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
280living.com

King’s Home fundraiser moves to Veterans Park

The annual King’s Home fundraiser and boat giveaway is moving to Veterans Park. Along with a new location comes a new name: the Randy Howell Hope Festival, named after the bass pro tour champion. The event, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 will have much of the...
CHELSEA, AL

