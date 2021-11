The Broncos started their quick turnaround from Sunday’s 34-24 loss to Las Vegas to Thursday night’s game at Cleveland by having the players off Monday. “We did that last year for our Thursday game (at the New York Jets) and (have) done it other places and it’s a schedule that I like and I think the players like,” coach Vic Fangio said. “It gives the players a day to (decompress) and recover.”

