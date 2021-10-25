Media Buying Briefing: DE&I measurement ‘is a bullshit fix,’ and other takeaways from Digiday’s Media Buying Summit

The PayPal-Pinterest deal is expected to be the biggest technology-related acquisition in the modern era. Fintech is riding an all-time high with the kind of innovations and investments acquired in 2021, despite second wave COVID-19 striking down major business opportunities. Modern e-commerce trends suggest that the global economy is converging around technologies that relate to Digital Marketing and Sales (Martech and Salestech), Advertising (Adtech), Retail (Retail Tech), and Financial Services (Fintech). The global Fintech market is witnessing a massive rebound in 2021, and PayPal is taking the opportunity by marching forward with a speculative deal that would make it a leading martech player as well. Yes, sources state PayPal is in talks to buy Pinterest, a leading social media marketing that allows users to pin creative visual content in the form of images on its app. This has become the biggest news of the fintech market in 2021 since Plaid managed to avoid Visa’s attempt to acquire it last year.

