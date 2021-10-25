CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Star Battery Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Cover picture for the articleSouth Star Battery Metals Corp.is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of units for a total proceeds of C$2,427,700. The majority of participation in the Placement was with key institutional investors. Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for advanced materials sample preparation, commercial...

investorideas.com

Uranium Stocks in the News: Fortune Bay (TSXV: $FOR.V) to Complete Non-Brokered Private Placement

HALIFAX, NS - November 1, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, Frankfurt:5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,500,000 (the "Offering"). The Company intends to issue up to 3,076,923 units and up to 4,545,454 flow through shares. Each unit will be issued at a price of $0.65 per unit, with each unit comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.85 per share for a period of two years. The flow through shares will be issued at a price of $0.77 per share.
STOCKS
massdevice.com

NovaBay prices $15M private placement

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) announced today that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with proceeds of approximately $15 million. Emeryville, California-based NovaBay’s agreement with certain institutional investors occurred in connection with a private placement of 15,000 shares of a newly created Series B non-voting convertible preferred stock. Get the full...
EMERYVILLE, CA
MarketWatch

Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
SOFTWARE
thechronicle-news.com

ProStar Holdings Announces Brokered Private Placement Led By Echelon Wealth Partners

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- (OTCQB: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ProStar Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "ProStar®") is pleased to announce a brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$4,000,000 (the "Brokered Offering"). Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent") will act as Agent and sole bookrunner for the Offering. In addition, the Company will conduct a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (the "Non-Brokered Offering" and together with the Brokered Offering, the "Offerings").
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Press

Interlink Electronics Announces Closing of Private Placement of 8.0% Series A Convertible Preferred Stock Raising $3.0 Million in Gross Proceeds

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), an industry-leading trusted advisor and technology partner in the advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) and force-sensing technologies, today announced it has closed a private placement of shares of its newly created 8.0% Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the Series A Preferred) with individual accredited investors. Interlink sold 120,000 shares of Series A Preferred at an offering price of $25.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $3.0 million.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Quaterra Resources Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Option to Acquire B.C. Mining Properties

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2021) - Quaterra Resources Inc.(TSXV: QTA) (OTCQB: QTRRF)the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed an oversubscribed third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Proceeds will be used to advance the Company's assets, primarily its MacArthur copper oxide project in Nevada, and general working capital.
BUSINESS
mining.com

Pallinghurst to beef up EV battery metal business with stake in Talon Metals

Mining investor Pallinghurst Group will acquire a 19.2% stake in electric-vehicle battery metal miner Talon Metals Corp for about $80.2 million, as it looks to tap the opportunity arising from growing demand for EVs to cut carbon emissions. A global drive towards electrification of road transport to cut greenhouse gas...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Paid Distribution

On October 29, 2021, Tekla World Healthcare Fund paid a monthly distribution of $0.1167 per share. It is currently estimated that this distribution is derived from return of capital or other capital source. The composition of this and subsequent distributions may vary from month to month because it may be materially impacted by future realized gains and losses on securities. The aggregate of the net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities and net realized losses on sale of securities is $53,723,688, of which $54,178,470 represents net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Fortress Technologies Announces Purchase of 4,500 Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro Bitcoin Mining Machines, More Than Tripling Hash Rate to 645 PH/S Upon 2022 Deployment

Fortress Technologies Inc., a Bitcoin company that develops and operates world-class bitcoin mining infrastructure, is pleased to announce the purchase of 4,500 Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro (100 TH/s) bitcoin mining machines. The machines are expected to be delivered in equal monthly installments from April through September 2022. “This purchase order...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

EV Battery Tech and IONiX Pro Announce Collaboration on Disruptive Crypto Mining Protocol

The Patent-Pending “Proof of Renewable” Protocol May Be a Game-Changer in Crypto Mining. Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. together with its subsidiary IONiX Pro Battery Technologies Inc., are pleased to announce that through their membership with the Renewable Energy Alliance, they have been selected to develop the hardware required for the Renewable Obligation Base energy economy Protocol .
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Huobi Launches Trial for NFT Marketplace, Furthering its GameFi and Metaverse Expansion Strategy

Huobi Group announced the launch of a trial for Huobi NFT, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, enabling users to purchase NFT artwork, collectibles, and other digital items. The launch of Huobi’s NFT marketplace marks a key milestone in the expansion of its Metaverse strategy, including the recent launch of Huobi Ventures’ $10 million GameFi fund. The marketplace will play a crucial role in Huobi’s global expansion strategy, adding a new asset class to its diverse portfolio of blockchain and crypto-focused products.
CELEBRITIES
aithority.com

Porch Group Acquires Floify, A Leading SaaS Provider For Loan Officers

Strategic Acquisition Enhances Porch’s Early Access to Homebuyers and Adds Expected $15 Million in Recurring B2B SaaS Revenue to 2022. Porch Group, Inc. a leading vertical software and InsurTech company reinventing the home services industry announced the acquisition of Floify, a leading provider of digital mortgage automation and point-of-sale software for mortgage companies and loan officers. The acquisition continues Porch’s strategy of providing software to companies involved in key moments of the homebuying process and expands its early access to high-intent homebuyers who need key services including insurance, warranty and moving services.
BOULDER, CO
aithority.com

NYDIG Announces Acquisition of Bitcoin Payments App Bottlepay

Acquisition Adds to Nydig’s Bitcoin Offerings for Businesses and Consumers. NYDIG, a leading bitcoin company, announced that it has acquired Bottlepay, the maker of a global, real-time bitcoin payments application. Financial terms were not disclosed. NYDIG previously invested in Bottlepay during the company’s seed funding round. Established in 2019, Bottlepay...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Emerald Technology Ventures Adopts Private Equity Servicing With Broadridge Blockchain Solution

Broadridge Private Market Hub to provide Emerald and Northern Trust greater transparency and efficiency in managing the private equity fund lifecycle. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. a global Fintech leader, and Northern Trust a global leader in asset servicing, today announced that Emerald Technology Ventures will utilize the Broadridge Private Market Hub ecosystem to gain visibility and reduce transaction friction to interact in real-time on all Guernsey domiciled funds.
BUSINESS

