Richardson ISD is accepting public feedback on three redistricting options under consideration by its board of trustees. The proposed trustee-district maps are available on the district's website ahead of a scheduled Nov. 8 public hearing on the redistricting plan. The public can provide feedback on the maps now by email or during the Nov. 8 meeting. In RISD, five trustees are elected by residents of specific districts, while the remaining two trustees are elected by residents at large.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO