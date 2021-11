HARRISON, N.J. — Throughout the years that Carli Lloyd has spent in the public eye, the global and local sides of her life have run alongside each other. The global side took her to China, England, Scotland, Canada, Brazil, France, Japan, and elsewhere with the U.S. national team, not to mention countless cities across this country. In her club career, she played for and traveled with teams from Chicago, Atlanta, upstate New York, Houston, and Manchester in England, along with ones in her home state for five of her 13 professional seasons.

HARRISON, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO