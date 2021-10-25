CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Postgame reactions to Bengals’ 41-17 win over the Ravens

By Anthony Cosenza
Cincy Jungle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bengals were massive underdogs going into M&T Bank Stadium this Sunday, but they made a huge statement. Cincinnati beat the Ravens to go to 2-0 in the AFC North and 5-2 overall this week. There were a number of positive takeaways in this one, as it goes with...

Bengals.com

What Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow And The Bengals Said After The 41-17 Win Over The Ravens

(on quite a different result from last year) "It's a different team. We're allowed to build and improve, and we just have a different mentality right now. We've done a lot of different things to get to this position, and I've given out a lot of tough speeches over time about great things to come and [to] keep working. And you hope and pray that the team believes in that. That's the foundation of what we're building, and this is the result. This is their moment. Everything we've talked about, we've earned. We're starting to earn respect, but we still have a long way to go. Just winning one road game against a divisional opponent, that's what you have to do if you want to compete in this league. We have a long way to go, but I'm really proud of the collective team effort. This was a complete game today by all three phases, and that's what we need to come on the road to Baltimore with and beat them."
