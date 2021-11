The Dallas Cowboys are winners of six in a row and pulled off the impossible by winning on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings without Dak Prescott under center. We all recognize Prescott’s value to the Cowboys which is why it was so unbelievable for Dallas to find a way to win without him. Generally speaking, this organization has been left rudderless when dealing without their starting quarterback for a stretch whether that was Prescott or Tony Romo before him.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO