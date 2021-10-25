CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC, FDA approve Moderna, Johnson & Johnson boosters

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll three COVID-19 vaccinations authorized in the United States now have approval for booster doses. Last month, Pfizer boosters were approved for select populations, including health care workers. This week, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson received a green light for booster doses too. The Centers for Disease Control and...

