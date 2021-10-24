Air Force Downs UNLV, 3-1

On Wednesday, the Grayson Rams and the Mill Creek Hawks faced off in the second round of the Georgia High School Association softball Class 7A playoffs. With a birth into the Elite 8 round of the playoffs, the Rams would take Game 1 by a final 6-5. With their backs against the wall in Game 2, trailing 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, the Hawks would get a couple big hits in the inning, including a sacrifice fly by Jasmine Sanchez that would tie the game 1-1 and an RBI single by Ari Cole Cox that give Mill Creek a 2-1 lead. An early pitching change for the Hawks, that would see Lindsey Kline take over for Megan Gables in the top of the fourth inning would also prove to pay off as the Rams would be held in check with the one run earned in the third inning.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 13 DAYS AGO