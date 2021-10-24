Air Force Downs UNLV, 3-1

This Week: No. 6 Air Force will host No. 20 UTEP in a dual match on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Cadet Gymnasium Rifle Range. The match will start at 8 am. Looking Back: Air Force placed eighth in the NCAA Rifle Championships last season in Columbus, Ohio. The team finished seventh in smallbore with 2,312 points, eighth in air rifle with 2,344 points and eighth overall with 4,656 points. The University of Kentucky was the national champion with a team score of 4731. The Falcons finished with a 9-8 dual record. The team finished second in the Patriot Rifle Championships and four cadet-athletes claimed all-conference honors. The team also claimed the 2020 President's Trophy, defeating Army, Navy and the Coast Guard.
Comments / 0