CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Gene Simmons Still Wants More Money

By Martin Kielty
Classic Rock Q107
Classic Rock Q107
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gene Simmons explained why he remained interested in making more money, comparing the pursuit of wealth to an Olympics contest. The Kiss members was speaking during his first art exhibition, where some of the paintings he created after taking up the hobby during lockdown sold for as much as...

q1077.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

KISS’ Gene Simmons Says He Makes Money at an Olympic Level Now

Gene Simmons has so much money that getting more has become like an Olympic sport for the KISS bassist and co-vocalist — that's how he recently illustrated it. The notion might not surprise KISS fans familiar with the musician's previous pushback against modesty about his wealth. But with the rock icon now making upwards of $245,000 for one of his original paintings, some may be wondering if he really needs more.
SPORTS
lasvegasmagazine.com

Gene Simmons displays his COVID-inspired works in Las Vegas

Shortly after moving to Las Vegas in May, KISS bassist Gene Simmons will have his footprint in another part of the city—but not for music. Artwork that the musician created during the COVID-19 pandemic will stand in the Animazing Gallery in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian and The Palazzo. Gene Simmons ArtWorks, a collection of drawings and textured paintings, will be publicly debuted from Oct. 22-23, with a private VIP event for art collectors and celebrities on Oct. 21. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Oct. 22-23, Simmons himself will be in the gallery.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GENE SIMMONS Explains Why He Is Selling His Las Vegas House Only Five Months After Buying It

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons spoke to The Wall Street Journal about his decision to sell his Southern Nevada estate, only five months after buying it. Simmons paid a combined $10.8 million for the home and a lot adjacent to it back in May and is now asking $14.95 million for it. Among the improvements Simmons made to the Vegas house is installing all new floors and ripping up wall-to-wall carpeting in some of the rooms.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Gene Simmons Artworks at Grand Canal Shoppes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A unique art exhibit opens today featuring the work of Kiss rock band bassist and singer Gene Simmons. It’s called Gene Simmons Artworks and features sketches, drawings, and paintings – many of which are heavily inspired by the works of Jackson Pollock. The exhibit is Friday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Simmons
thechronicle-news.com

Gene Simmons: I felt nothing when I had COVID

Gene Simmons "felt nothing" when he had COVID-19. The 72-year-old musician and his Kiss bandmate Paul Stanley have both had the virus, but Gene admits that their experiences were markedly different.
PUBLIC HEALTH
103GBF

Look Inside: Gene Simmons Buys $10.5 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

KISS figurehead Gene Simmons undoubtedly has real estate on his mind this year. The musician just purchased a somewhat austere-looking mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., for $10.5 million — one month after he sold his previous Beverly Hills pad for $16 million. Not that KISS fans clued into Simmons' businesslike...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Gene Simmons says Boris Johnson is ‘cool as cool can be’

Gene Simmons has dubbed Boris Johnson “cool as cool can be” during a debate over whether masks should be made mandatory again. The Kiss rockstar appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday, weighing in on the coronavirus vaccine and mask debate, urging people to wear face coverings to protect others.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving This Buddy Valastro And Gene Simmons Meetup

Recently, Buddy Valastro uploaded to Instagram a picture of himself and his son Buddy Jr. meeting the one and only Gene Simmons, bassist of Kiss. "Rock on," Valastro wrote in the post, explaining that he and his son had swung by Las Vegas' Animazing Gallery to check out paintings from Simmons' debut exhibition that ran from October 21 through 23, per the gallery's official website. "His artwork sings with passion!" Valastro added.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Olympics#Las Vegas#Painter
Capital 95.9

Gene Simmons’ Glare Looms Large in Anthrax Bassist’s Memory

Anthrax bassist Frank Bello said he’d never forget the look he received from Gene Simmons when he gatecrashed a Kiss studio session. The incident took place in 1983. Bello – who was around 18 years old at the time – said he was coerced into following his friend into the New York premises where Kiss were recording Lick It Up.
MUSIC
Page Six

Gene Simmons tells anti-vaxxers to kiss off: ‘Get over yourselves!’

This is the Kiss of death for anti-vaxxer arguments. Kiss frontman Gene Simmons is garnering praise on social media after telling anti-vaxxers to “get over” themselves and “stop being selfish” with regard to getting the coronavirus vaccine. The “Rock and Roll All Nite” singer dropped the bombshell while discussing the uptick in the UK’s COVID-19 infections on “Good Morning Britain” Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
765
Followers
3K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy