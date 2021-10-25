CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

MacBook Pro review roundup: Doubling-down on the features users want

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly reviews for Apple's new M1 Max and M1 Pro MacBook Pro models are starting to appear, and they indicate that the new pro laptops deliver on some of the most important features for users. Performance seems to be one of the main draws, with many reviewers noting the...

forums.appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
New York Post

How to stop your phone and other smart devices from listening to you

If you’ve ever thought someone was secretly eavesdropping on you, you’re right. Smartphones and other devices can hear and record what you say, as proven by a now-viral TikTok that showed thousands of audio files recorded on a woman’s Echo and Dot speakers and saved in the innermost folders of her Amazon account.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Snell
Person
Dan Ackerman
The Independent

Pixel 6 and 6 pro review: No-brainer devices for Android users

The Pixel 6 (from £599, Google.com) and Pixel 6 pro (£849, Google.com) have a high bar set for them. With a new design, camera, operating system and machine-learning chips, the search giant and its hardware chief Rick Osterloh are really pushing these devices as the Google phones.While previous Pixel devices have been aimed at a mid-range market, these new handsets are intended to squarely take on Apple and Samsung.Choosing between the two is relatively straightforward. Although there are differences – camera, screen size and price – the essence of the phones remain the same. Deciding between the Pixel 6 or...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple Store down ahead of 'Unleashed' new MacBook Pro event

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has taken its online Apple Store offline for updates, preparing the digital storefront for the launch of new products that is expected to include a refresh of theMacBook Pro line.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Apple's new MacBook Pro lineup could be the first to feature a notch

In context: Apple will hold its “Unleashed” fall event on Monday, where the company is expected to unveil new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by the successor to the M1 chipset, AirPods 3, and more. There have been a slew of last-minute rumors popping up online, some of which confirm earlier leaks and rumors, and others that could be quite polarizing for Apple fans if they turn out to be true.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Pro#Apple Macbook#Macbook Air#Laptop#Sixcolors#Cnbc#Cnet#Promotion
MacRumors Forums

New MacBook Pro Finally Features a 1080p Webcam Within a Notch

Apple today unveiled new MacBook Pro models, and while some customers will be disappointed that there is now a notch at the top of the display, one positive is that both the 14-inch and 16-inch models now feature a 1080p webcam, also known as the FaceTime camera. Tech specs on...
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

2021 MacBook Pro Features A New Thermal System That You Will Rarely Need With Apple Silicon

Apple announced the new 2021 MacBook Pro models recently and the new laptops have a lot going for them. While the new design is a more than welcome addition, the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips have clearly stolen the show. The new Apple Silicon is not only powerful when it comes to performance but also power efficient. The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models feature a new chassis with improved thermals that Apple says that you will rarely use due to the efficiency of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
MacRumors Forums

Full-Size Function Keys Expected to Feature on New MacBook Pro Models

Apple's Mac event is happening now! Follow our Live Coverage. Apple's new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature a redesigned row of function keys that replaces the Touch Bar, and each modifier key will have the same width and height as the alphanumeric keys on the rest of the keyboard, according to rumors and leaked schematics seen by MacRumors.
COMPUTERS
Mac Observer

2021 MacBook Pro Features New Everything: Body, Display, Ports

A new generation of MacBook Pros was the main highlight of Monday’s Apple event. It has a new unibody-design, powerful chips, and something familiar to iPhone users: a notch. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are available to purchase on October 26, starting at US$1,999 and US$2,499 respectively. There is...
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Save big on monitors, Chromebooks, and PCs in Amazon’s today-only blowout sale

Today is the day to pick-up a new laptop, Chromebook, or monitor at Amazon. The online retailer is throwing a huge one-day sale on all of these PC-rific items. The deals end just before midnight on Friday evening Pacific time. We’ve sifted through all the deals to identify our favorite picks from the sale, though there are a lot more where these came from.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Apple's MacBook Pro display features a new notch, faster refresh rate

Apple's new MacBook Pro computers feature slightly larger displays, helped by smaller bezels and a new notch reminiscent of its iPhones, the company said during its Unleashed event Monday. Apple says it's shrinking the borders around the laptops, which come in 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch sizes, wrapping its top menu bar...
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

Apple Doubles Down on Chip Strategy With New Premium-Priced MacBooks

(Reuters) -Apple Inc on Monday announced two new MacBook Pro models that run on more powerful in-house chips, furthering its break from previous supplier Intel Corp and showing its strategy for setting its machines apart from the rest of the PC industry. The new 14-inch and 16-inch models start at...
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro updated with powerful new features and unprecedented performance on the all-new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2021-- Apple® today updated Final Cut Pro® and Logic Pro® with powerful new features for creative professionals, and optimizations that take full advantage of the power and performance of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in the all-new MacBook Pro®. Professional video editors using Final Cut Pro on the new MacBook Pro can perform tasks never before possible on a Mac®, like the ability to play seven streams of 8K ProRes™ or color grade 8K HDR video with the new Liquid Retina XDR™ display — a first for any notebook. Final Cut Pro also introduces a new Object Tracker that uses machine learning to automatically detect faces and objects, and match their movement to create beautiful, cinema-quality titles and effects on any Mac. Logic Pro, Apple’s pro music creation software, now comes with a complete set of tools for authoring spatial audio music — allowing anyone to mix and export their songs in Dolby Atmos for Apple Music®. And musicians can use up to 3x as many plug-ins for recording on the all-new MacBook Pro with M1 Max. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are Universal apps that build upon the breakthrough performance and pro capabilities of macOS® Monterey, and both are available today on the Mac App Store®.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy