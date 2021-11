The Sandbox price analysis is strongly bullish today. The Sand continues to discover new highs. The support for SAND is found at $2.1. The Sandbox price analysis report is in bullish color again as the token continues to move higher every day. SAND bulls have covered a good upwards range from $2.12, the point at which the price was capped yesterday, to $2.80. The bulls are taking the bar higher, and $3 seems to be their next target.

