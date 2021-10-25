CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Moderna says its low-dose COVID shot works for kids 6 to 11

By The Associated Press
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6On1_0cbxHZ6N00

By LAURAN NEERGAARD
AP Medical Writer

Moderna says its low-dose COVID-19 vaccine is safe and appears to work in 6- to 11-year-olds. It is the second U.S. vaccine aimed at eventually being offered to children. Already the Food and Drug Administration is considering kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine for elementary school-aged children — and if regulators give the OK, shots could begin early next month. As for Moderna, the company said half-dose shots induced strong levels of virus-fighting antibodies in youngsters, with temporary side effects such as fever and fatigue.

The post Moderna says its low-dose COVID shot works for kids 6 to 11 appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

US approval for Moderna teen vaccines delayed

US biotech firm Moderna said Sunday that American officials have delayed approving its Covid-19 vaccine for teenagers to allow more time to better assess the potential risk of developing myocarditis, or heart inflammation. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday "informed Moderna that the agency requires additional time to evaluate recent international analyses of the risk of myocarditis after vaccination," the biotech company said Sunday in a statement. The evaluation on whether to recommend Moderna's vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds could last until January 2022, the company said. Myocarditis and an associated risk, pericarditis (inflammation around the heart) have previously been linked to the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines themselves, particularly among adolescent boys and young men.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa Health Officials Expecting Delivery Of 20,000 Doses Of Pfizer Juvenile COVID Vaccine

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County health officials announced Monday they were expecting the delivery of about 20,000 doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer COVID vaccine this week as they prepare to administer shots to school children ages 5-11. They said other healthcare providers and pharmacies in the county were also stocking up and getting ready. “I know a lot of parents have been waiting a long time to be able to get their younger kids vaccinated,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “We’re almost there. If everything goes right, parents will...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

US Army launches investigation after three service personnel 'who went to get their flu shot' were accidentally given dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead

US Army bosses are investigating after three service personnel went to get a flu shot on base - only to be given a dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead. Army officials confirmed the accidental doses were administered at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington earlier this month, to three unidentified people.
MILITARY
healththoroughfare.com

Pregnant and Lactating Women Should Follow Recommended Timelines for Covid-19 Doses

The Covid-19 vaccines have prevented many deaths and severe cases of Covid-19 worldwide. International and national health organizations (such as the WHO, FDA, etc.) and experts recommend it for reproducing age, pregnant and lactating women. A study published in the Science Translational Medicine mentions that it is vital for pregnant and lactating women to respect the timelines for the first and second dose of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy