Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, November 2:. The positive shift witnessed in market sentiment made it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength at the start of the week but the currency’s losses against its major rivals remained relatively limited ahead of key central bank events. IHS Markit’s final revision to October Manufacturing PMI for the euro area and Germany will be featured in the European docket ahead of the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism data from the US. With European investors returning on Tuesday, investors will keep a close eye on the short-term bond yields and the flattening of the yield curves in major economies.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO